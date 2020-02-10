Cedar Capital LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,813,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $53,540,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $62.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.56.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

