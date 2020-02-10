Cedar Capital LLC Purchases 319 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after purchasing an additional 428,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.96 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.