Cedar Capital LLC Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.6% during the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,067.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

NYSE UPS opened at $103.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

