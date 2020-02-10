Cedar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,469,000 after acquiring an additional 33,394 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 83,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 553,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 134,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $529,887.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $169.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.49 and a 1 year high of $169.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

