Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Centerstate Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded Centerstate Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerstate Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CSFL stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Centerstate Bank has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Centerstate Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other Centerstate Bank news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,452.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSFL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 45.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Centerstate Bank by 53.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth about $13,575,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

