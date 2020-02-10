Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CENT. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $34.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.91 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

