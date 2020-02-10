Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $78.93 on Thursday. Cerner has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,437 shares of company stock worth $23,151,057. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 79,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Cerner by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.