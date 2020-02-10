Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 913,462 shares of company stock worth $43,455,356 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $47.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.41. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

