Chartist Inc. CA Cuts Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Chartist Inc. CA reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $105.41 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.50 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.28.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

