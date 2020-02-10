Chartist Inc. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Chartist Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up 0.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,915,000 after acquiring an additional 474,294 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 56.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,900,000 after acquiring an additional 308,356 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 73.1% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 674,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,946,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 170.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 301,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 189,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cfra increased their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $124.43 on Monday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $91.12 and a twelve month high of $125.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.