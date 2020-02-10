Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on CC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Chemours to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Chemours by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Chemours by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 337,725 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CC stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.72. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.59.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

