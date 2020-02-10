Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Getting Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) has been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

