Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after buying an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $320.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.43. The company has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

