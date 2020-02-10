Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $864.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $859.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $818.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $578.61 and a 1-year high of $893.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.