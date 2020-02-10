CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $127,000 Stake in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CURO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curo Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 320,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curo Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 188,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Curo Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 205,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Curo Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 94,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Curo Group in the third quarter valued at $2,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CURO opened at $13.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $541.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.43. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

CURO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, CAO David Strano sold 11,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $182,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $178,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,715 shares of company stock valued at $372,175. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

