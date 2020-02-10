CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

