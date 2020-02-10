CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 485 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIO. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $867.26.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $64.02.

In other news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.