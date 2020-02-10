CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 189.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 62,702 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 37.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Craig Davis purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $39,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,763 shares of company stock worth $72,329 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANH opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 47.74, a current ratio of 47.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $357.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.