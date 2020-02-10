Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Shares in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,448 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 394,834 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,665 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $10,836,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Shares of IART stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

