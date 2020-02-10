Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys Shares of 34,181 Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New owned about 0.10% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $4,959,000. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $4,112,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $2,333,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.51 and a beta of 0.74. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $34.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $131.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.