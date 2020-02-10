Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Illumina by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $294.30 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total value of $209,816.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,854.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total transaction of $187,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,392,487 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

