Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $584.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW opened at $572.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $410.35 and a 1-year high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $556.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

