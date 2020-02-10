Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $158.59 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $113.23 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

