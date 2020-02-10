Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

NYSE MPC opened at $54.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.