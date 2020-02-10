Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,130,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Schlumberger by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,921,000 after buying an additional 717,943 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,219,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,498,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $34.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.