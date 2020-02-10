Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Metlife by 56.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Metlife by 28.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Metlife by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $921,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NYSE:MET opened at $51.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

