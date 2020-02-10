Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $31,000. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 88,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $47.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

