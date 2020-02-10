Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 730.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $101.96 on Monday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.