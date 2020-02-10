Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1 Million Stake in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 100.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 552,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 887,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,519 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 3,806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Mesa Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.