Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $899,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after buying an additional 105,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,782,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,514,000 after purchasing an additional 311,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,312,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,988,000 after purchasing an additional 98,293 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 880,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,533,000 after purchasing an additional 63,149 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,519,000 after purchasing an additional 88,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Shares of PSA opened at $225.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $199.53 and a twelve month high of $266.76.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

