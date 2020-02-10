Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $976,000 Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $44.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $45.71.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,320 shares of company stock worth $1,844,032 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

