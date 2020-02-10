Cigna Investments Inc. New Increases Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Centene were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

