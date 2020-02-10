Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $48.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.