Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 3,891 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 325.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Pool by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pool by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $226.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $148.36 and a 52-week high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.87.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total value of $3,230,909.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

