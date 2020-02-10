Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,799,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 214,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after buying an additional 163,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 584.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,247,000 after buying an additional 150,122 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,484,000 after buying an additional 72,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,320,000 after purchasing an additional 67,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $997,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $834,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,499 shares of company stock worth $3,501,626 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

JAZZ stock opened at $142.54 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $116.52 and a one year high of $154.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

