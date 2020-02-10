Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,754 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 419.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,480,000 after buying an additional 2,330,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,748,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,862,000 after buying an additional 1,053,377 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,157,000 after buying an additional 883,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,990,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 59,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,821,876.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

