Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 11,196 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,293 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:F opened at $8.11 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

