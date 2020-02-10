Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 16,575 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $20.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

