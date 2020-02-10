Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,441 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,225,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,838,000 after acquiring an additional 437,975 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 280,045 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 229,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Radian Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 138,618 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Radian Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after buying an additional 14,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $24.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

