Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 4,199 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.