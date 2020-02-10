Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 43 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Tesla were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Tesla by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock opened at $748.07 on Monday. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of -147.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.24 and a 200 day moving average of $337.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $710.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

