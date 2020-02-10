Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5,450.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $315.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.25 and its 200-day moving average is $255.31. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $332.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,904. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

