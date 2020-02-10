Clark Estates Inc. NY Acquires Shares of 125,000 Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,000. Expedia Group comprises about 2.1% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,117.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.22.

Expedia Group stock opened at $110.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.88. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

