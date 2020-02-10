Clark Estates Inc. NY Buys Shares of 100,000 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.00 on Monday. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.69 and a one year high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. FOX had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.