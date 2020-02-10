Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $2.55 Million Position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1,354.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,314 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 276,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 244,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 12.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. Xperi Corp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

XPER has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

