Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lessened its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $92.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.46. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.14 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

In other news, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $704,458.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CL King started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.