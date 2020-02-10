Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 1,300 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 222,110 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,463,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 49.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after acquiring an additional 138,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $91.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,310 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

