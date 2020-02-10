Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 150,000 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5994 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.15%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

