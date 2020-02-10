Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 46,690 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,690 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $238.00 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

