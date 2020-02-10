Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes $4.34 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 292,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.08% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,569,000 after purchasing an additional 355,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,700,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,137,000 after purchasing an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,461 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 2,741,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,005,000 after purchasing an additional 141,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,580,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,067 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.20 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

